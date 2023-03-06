PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday March 6th 2023

Alpha Kappa Alpha Day At The Indiana State Capitol | Tuesday (Tomorrow) March 7th

Event Info: https://aka1908.com/central/events/events-2/

Some Items Being Addressed At The Statehouse:

Black Maternal Health

Suicide Prevention

Etc.

AKA Day started in 1915 and continues today. Each State has different laws and bills. Members meet at their statehouse to raise awareness for issues that affect them and help members connect with those in legislation.

City County Councillor of District 9 William Duke Oliver Joined Us Live To Discuss His Retiring From The City County Council After A 20 Year journey.

Jennifer Adamany, The Director Of Communication At The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Joined Us Live!

BBB Serving Central Indiana: https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-central-indiana

Today The BBB Warned You Of Scams About:

Sports Tickets Scams

Tax Season Scams

Employment Scams

Contact The BBB At:

(317) 488-2222 2601 Fortune Cir Dr E #103A Indianapolis, IN 46241