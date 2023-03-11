PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Gaither Music Group, Arista/Legacy Recordings and

The Estate of Whitney E. Houston

Unveil ‘He Can Use Me,’ a Never-Before-Released Single from the

Highly Anticipated Whitney Houston Gospel Album

(February 27, 2023) – The indomitable voice of Whitney Houston lives on with the release of “He Can Use Me,” the powerful new single from I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, the long-awaited new gospel album from the legendary singer.



“He Can Use Me” is a stunning early gospel recording by a then 17-year-old Whitney. This 1981 recording reveals how even at an early age, she could sing with emotional conviction, vocal power, range, and dexterity — all hallmarks of what she would bring to her later recordings. The song is the second release from I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, following the premiere earlier this month of “Testimony,” another gospel recording by Whitney.

The new song is one of six never-before-released tracks featured on the album, which is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will be accompanied by a documentary TV special and DVD. The album will be available on CD through Gaither Music Group and on all digital streaming platforms via Arista/Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) and may be pre-ordered now.



Hosted by acclaimed Grammy Award-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and produced by Barry Jennings, the documentary follows Whitney’s gospel journey from her first-ever performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs to recording the soundtrack to the 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife, which became the best-selling gospel album of all time. The documentary TV special, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston will air on multiple TV networks, premiering Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on both UPtv and AspireTV.

ABOUT GAITHER MUSIC GROUP

One of the largest independent Christian music companies in the world and a household name for millions of fans, Gaither Music Group, in partnership with Primary Wave Music Publishing, is known worldwide for its award-winning and top-selling recordings, including the Gaither Gospel Series, of which 133 products have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. These recordings, which encompass more than 177 video copyrights, showcase gospel music pioneers; many of the finest performers in the gospel and country genres; up-and-coming acts; and country artists including The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, Joey+Rory, Alabama, Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, The Statler Brothers, George Jones, Vince Gill, Josh Turner, Tennessee Ernie Ford, The Isaacs, Brothers of the Heart and others. The brand has partnered with Sandi Patty, Gloria Gaynor, Steven Curtis Chapman, and a host of acclaimed talents from various fields of music. Gaither Music Group has garnered sales of more than 40 million DVDs and CDs, including such PBS stalwarts as Billy Graham: God’s Ambassador, the only authorized video autobiography of Reverend Billy Graham; The Gospel Music of Johnny Cash; and three Elvis Presley projects, including He Touched Me and The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley, in conjunction with the Elvis Presley Estate. The company developed a strategic partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® in 2008; and its alliances with Capitol Christian Music Group, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, Universal Music Group and Time Life Music remain bedrocks for the company.



ABOUT PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC

The Home of Legends. Primary Wave Music is the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world. The company is home to some of the most iconic songwriters, artists, and record labels across the history of recorded music including Sun Records, Bob Marley, Prince, Stevie Nicks, James Brown, Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek (The Doors), Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Burt Bacharach, Bing Crosby, Luther Vandross, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Charles, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, America, War, Gerry Goffin, Traveling Wilburys (Bob Dylan), Joey Ramone, Robbie Robertson, Teddy Pendergrass, Count Basie, Sly & The Family Stone, Boston, Alice Cooper, Paul Anka, Boy George and Culture Club, Allee Willis, Leon Russell, Paul Rodgers, Free, Toots & The Maytals, Steve Cropper, Martina McBride, Glenn Gould, Air Supply, Huey Lewis and the News, Jeff Porcaro (TOTO), Holly Knight, Jim Peterik, Alice In Chains, Godsmack, Disturbed, Devo, Donny Hathaway, George Merrill & Shannon Rubicam, Nicky Chinn, David Malloy, Even Stevens, Julian Casablancas (The Strokes), Noel Hogan (Cranberries), Dan Wilson, Mike Scott (Waterboys), Chris Isaak, KT Tunstall, Patrick Leonard, Sturken & Rogers, Gin Blossoms, Tom Whitlock, Steve Kipner, Matt Redman, and many more. The songs represented by Primary Wave include over 800 Top 10 singles, and over 400 #1 hits. Throughout the company’s 16-year existence, Primary Wave Music has embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, offering, and executing proactive one-of-a-kind ideas, unique services, and marketing campaigns for our artists. Primary Wave has earned a stellar reputation for being forward thinking and re-introducing classic artists and their music into the modern marketplace as well as nurturing young talent to become legends themselves. This success is based upon our team of seasoned and creative executives collaboratively working together closely with our artists as partners. As a company, we strive for excellence in the pursuit of iconic artists and catalogs that not only reflect great artistry, but impact and influence culture.