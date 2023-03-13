Community Connection Monday March 13th 2023
Open Lines from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
The Riley Youth Community Center Coat Drive
Collecting now through September 30th, 2023!
- Help children in need with new or used clothes
- For Donation:- New or Extremely gently used coats- Sizes boy/girl newborn through 3x
- Dropoff Location & Times:4040 W. 71st St. Monday – Friday Noon – 6PM
- For more information call the Riley Center at 317-771-4520
-
Lamar Sally Speaks On Ex-Wife Sherri Shepherd & Their Surrogate Baby
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Harsh Reality For 'Extreme Makeover' Homes In Foreclosure
-
Community Connection Tuesday January 10th 2023
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
First Lady Vanessa Long Discusses Divorce Storm with Bishop Eddie Long