Community Connection Monday March 13th 2023

Open Lines from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

The Riley Youth Community Center Coat Drive

Collecting now through September 30th, 2023!

  • Help children in need with new or used clothes
  • For Donation:- New or Extremely gently used coats- Sizes boy/girl newborn through 3x
  • Dropoff Location & Times:4040 W. 71st St. Monday – Friday Noon – 6PM
  • For more information call the Riley Center at 317-771-4520

