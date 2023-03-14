PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday March 14th 2023

Open Lines With Tina

Job Openings Available Now At The Shepherd Community Center!

4 Openings: Youth Employment coach Part Time Child Care Teacher Part Time Librarian Substitute Teacher for 4th Grade

Or Reach Out To: Allen Sutherland – Chief Recruitment officer Allens@shepherdcommunity.org (317) 375-0203

About The Shepherrd Center: “Shepherd’s programming is designed to help children and adults build a strong base in four key areas of their lives: physical, emotional, academic and spiritual by providing programs that make up a Continuum of Care.”

IMPD South District Joined Us Live On Community Connection For Their Monthly Segment.

People called in with their questions for IMPD.

Some topics: IMPD Field Training Recruitment/Diversity etc.

Guests: Officer Ty Lambert – IMPD Field Training Officer, SW District, LGBTQ+ Liason, Former Social Worker