HomeCommunity Connection

Community Connection Tuesday March 14th 2023

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday March 14th 2023

Open Lines With Tina

 

Job Openings Available Now At The Shepherd Community Center!

4 Openings:
Youth Employment coach
Part Time Child Care Teacher
Part Time Librarian
Substitute Teacher for 4th Grade
Or Reach Out To:
Allen Sutherland – Chief Recruitment officer
Allens@shepherdcommunity.org
(317) 375-0203
About The Shepherrd Center:
“Shepherd’s programming is designed to help children and adults build a strong base in four key areas of their lives: physical, emotional, academic and spiritual by providing programs that make up a Continuum of Care.”

 

IMPD South District Joined Us Live On Community Connection For Their Monthly Segment.
People called in with their questions for IMPD.
Some topics:
IMPD Field Training
Recruitment/Diversity
etc.
Guests:
Officer Ty Lambert – IMPD Field Training Officer, SW District, LGBTQ+ Liason, Former Social Worker
Alexa Boylan – IMPD Chief Communications Officer

 

 

More from AM 1310: The Light
Close