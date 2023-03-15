The Willie Moore Jr. Show and Urban 1, the brand that’s behind TV One, CLEO TV, Radio One, and digital brands such as HelloBeautiful, MadameNoire, Bossip and NewsOne are excited to introduce One Community – the mobile destination for Black Americans to provide feedback, connect on issues that matter, and learn from each other. We want your feedback on topics ranging from entertainment, politics and fashion to the brands you use, community issues and the types of advertising you like. If you like sharing your opinions and want to have your voice heard by America’s largest Black media company, One Community is the place for you! In addition, by participating, you have a chance to win monthly prizes including gift cards and merchandise.
If you are interested in learning more about joining One Community please click the link below…
CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED
Willie Moore Jr. Show x One Community was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
