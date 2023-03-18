PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Angel Studios’ Original Feature Film HIS ONLY SON,

In theaters nationwide March 31st

Tells the Biblical Story of Abraham and Isaac

(Provo, UT—Feb 10, 2023) Angel Studios–the platform empowering creators to crowdfund, create, and then distribute films and TV series globally with full creative control and which projects have been backed by over 64,000 angel investors through the Angel Guild–is announcing another first, a successful crowdfunding campaign that funded the theatrical release of HIS ONLY SON. This is the first time a theatrical release has been crowdfunded in entertainment history.

“Today, Angel reached another milestone with the first-ever crowdfunding of marketing funds for a theatrical release,” said Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios. “Because Angel’s decisions are driven by fans–and crowdfunding for His Only Son reached capacity in 100 hours–we are responding to the demand from the audience by at least tripling the theater count nationwide and throwing our most valuable marketing resources behind the film. The Angel Guild, made up of Angel investors from every show, have rated this film with one of the highest scores we have ever received in our system.”

HIS ONLY SON has concluded its crowdfunding campaign and will now be available in theaters nationwide on March 31st, just in time for Easter. Buy tickets at HisOnlySonMovie.com.