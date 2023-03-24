PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday March 23rd 2023

HERSTORY: The Journey Of Rev. Janae Pitts-Murdock Documentary Premiere! | This Friday March 24th at 7PM (Doors Open At 6:30PM) | 4646 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228Dr.

R Janae Pitts-Murdock Is The Sr. Pastor Of Light of the World Christian Church. This documentary focusses on her journey in becoming the first female pastor at a more than 150 year old congregation.

Join Eastern Star Church This Sunday March 26th!

(This Sunday), March 26th at 5 pm: Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church – installation of Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson, II.

“Please come and celebrate this monumental occasion with our Senior Pastor, First Lady, and the entire family.”

Antonio Libscomb, President Of Minority Contractors Collaboration Joined Us Live To Speak On Who They Are And How They Received Funds From The IAAQLI , The Indianapolis Urban League’s (Indiana African American Quality Of Life Initiative)

About Minority Contractors Collaboration: “MCC has a diverse group of construction employees who strives to create passionate hardworking construction workers. MCC offers virtual training and has hand on instructors to ensure no student is left behind. If you are in need of funding to pay for training, do not be discouraged; just contact us!”

Minority Contractors Collaboration Job Fair Friday March 24th From 10 AM to 2 PM At Community Church Indy 2748 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave., Indianapolis, 46205!

More Info: “Minority Contractors Collaboration invites you to attend our 2023 Job Fair. It will be held at Community Church Indy 10am to 2pm on March 24th 2023. We anticipate 24 companies seeking to hire new talent to be represented. Please have your hard copies of your resume and any credentials, certifications, and references you have. Remember, every opportunity is your next opportunity to present your best self. Dress requirement is business casual. Please register via this site to ensure that you have your spot secured. Registration is required to attend. Let’s work together to find your next career opportunity. For additional questions please email info@mccindiana.org.”

Today we celebrate Raimeka Graham For Women’s History Month Presented by Eskenazi Health!

