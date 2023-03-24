PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday March 24th 2023

Grand Opening Of Wee Grow Childcare Center, This Saturday TOMORROW March 25th from 12 Noon – 2PM | 5825 Michigan Road Indianapolis, IN 46228NOW ENROLLING (317) 992-2138

“Come out and see our new center and tell a friend. We have openings from Ages 0-5”

Founder/Owner/Operator of Wee Grow Childcare Center Sherrie James Joined Us Live!

More Info: Weegrowchildcare@gmail.com

Today We Celebrated Rev. Janai Downs! She Is The Executive VP Of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, And Ministry For Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana!

“We are more than a nonprofit organization. We are a ministry of service with nearly 1,000 professional employees dedicated to helping people reach their full potential and build a brighter future.

Volunteers of America is a ministry of service dedicated to helping people reach their full potential.Through human services programs, Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana helps nearly 10,000 people from 65 program locations in 16 communities across the region.

Volunteers of America is a national, non-profit, faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential. Through thousands of human services programs, including housing and healthcare, Volunteers of America helps nearly 1.3 million people across the country. Established locally in 1896, our ministry of service has supported and empowered community groups, including low-income seniors, veterans, homeless individuals and families, men and women returning home after incarceration, and those recovering from addictions.

Agency administrative offices are located in Columbus and Indianapolis with program offices there and in Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, Mansfield, Sandusky, and Toledo, Ohio, as well as Columbus, Evansville, Ft. Wayne, Gary, Marion, Terre Haute, and Winchester, Indiana.

We are an accredited organization, meeting international standards for quality according to the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International (CARF). Accreditation demonstrates that our organization values the input of our clients and is accountable to the community.”

About Volunteers Of America Ohio & Indiana: https://www.voaohin.org/