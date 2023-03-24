Community Connection

Community Connection Friday March 17th 2023

Published on March 24, 2023

Community Connection Friday March 17th 2023

 

Leon Benson, A Man Released From Prison After Being Found Wrongly Convicted For Murder, Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

We Are Also Joined By Royal Amos Who Is Currently Incarcerated And Awaiting His Case.

Story from our partners at WRTV: https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/man-released-from-prison-25-years-after-murder-for-wrongful-conviction?fbclid=IwAR27G972vHEXAlXdIIDO8EbHEBcS9RXC1Ti9KKor92kPCcWIVwtxuZZnkZA

