Community Connection Friday March 17th 2023
Leon Benson, A Man Released From Prison After Being Found Wrongly Convicted For Murder, Joined Us Live On Community Connection.
We Are Also Joined By Royal Amos Who Is Currently Incarcerated And Awaiting His Case.
Story from our partners at WRTV: https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/man-released-from-prison-25-years-after-murder-for-wrongful-conviction?fbclid=IwAR27G972vHEXAlXdIIDO8EbHEBcS9RXC1Ti9KKor92kPCcWIVwtxuZZnkZA
-
