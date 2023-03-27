Community Connection

Community Connection Monday March 27th 2023

Published on March 27, 2023

1:00 – 1:30 Tina/Cameron Riddle Talk About Charter Schools

1:30 – 2PM – DEADLINES ARE APPROACHING & CHANGING FOR MEDICAID RECIPIENTS! Tune In And Learn What You Need To Know For Your Family! Contact A Navigator At The Covering Kids & Families of Indiana Office Today! MDwise, Inc. Also Joined Us Live!

For Help Call 317-221-2041 or 317-221-2664
– Did Your Address Change?
– Have you received mail from Medicaid (Hoosier Healthwise, Hoosier Care Connect or HIP?
– Not Sure?
Contact A Navigator At The Covering Kids & Families of Indiana Office Today!
For Help Call 317-221-2041 or 317-221-2664
2951 East 38th St. Indianapolis. IN 46218
ckfindiana.org
Phone Guests:
Pamela Humes – Director of Covering Kids and Families
Rachel Maxy – Community Engagement Supervisor with MDWise
Alicia Callicott – Coordinator for Covering Kids and Familes

2PM – End of Show – Open Lines

