Community Connection Monday March 27th 2023

1:00 – 1:30 Tina/Cameron Riddle Talk About Charter Schools

1:30 – 2PM – DEADLINES ARE APPROACHING & CHANGING FOR MEDICAID RECIPIENTS! Tune In And Learn What You Need To Know For Your Family! Contact A Navigator At The Covering Kids & Families of Indiana Office Today! MDwise, Inc. Also Joined Us Live!

For Help Call 317-221-2041 or 317-221-2664

– Did Your Address Change? – Have you received mail from Medicaid (Hoosier Healthwise, Hoosier Care Connect or HIP? – Not Sure?

Contact A Navigator At The Covering Kids & Families of Indiana Office Today! 2951 East 38th St. Indianapolis. IN 46218 ckfindiana.org

Phone Guests: Pamela Humes – Director of Covering Kids and Families Rachel Maxy – Community Engagement Supervisor with MDWise Alicia Callicott – Coordinator for Covering Kids and Familes

2PM – End of Show – Open Lines