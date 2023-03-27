Community Connection Monday March 27th 2023
1:00 – 1:30 Tina/Cameron Riddle Talk About Charter Schools
1:30 – 2PM – DEADLINES ARE APPROACHING & CHANGING FOR MEDICAID RECIPIENTS! Tune In And Learn What You Need To Know For Your Family! Contact A Navigator At The Covering Kids & Families of Indiana Office Today! MDwise, Inc. Also Joined Us Live!
2PM – End of Show – Open Lines
