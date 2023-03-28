PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday March 28th 2023

CIRA Realist Week 2023 | April 10th – 16th | “DEMOCRACY IN HOUSING” – Presented By The Central Indiana Realtist Association

Sign Up Here For Events: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cira-realtist-week-of-events-tickets-571053996877?fbclid=IwAR1T8cl9XwELKwiny–f5ogmMDDhCp0Df70H0_ltu8ze7ykpoMs7RYDVUZ8

The CIRA Program Manager James White Joins Us Live

Week Of Events:

· Monday, April 10, Membership Recruitment -NAREB/CIRA History, Networking and Fun-Onyx east 4-7PM

· Tuesday, April 11, Political Advocacy Day-Panel Discussion(s) ie Importance of Black Homeownership-Julia Carson Center 11:30-1:30PM

· Wednesday April 12, Annual Fair Housing Conference-Virtual Event

· Thursday April 13, Day of Service-Full day of rolling up our sleeves in the community, 9AM-12PM True Vine Church, 1-5PM Gleaners Food Bank

· Friday, April 14, Annual Clergy Brunch-A Conversation with the Clergy-11AM-1PM, Julia Carson Center.

· Saturday April 15, Community Wealth Building Day, Door Prizes, Food, Fun, Education, Town Hall-Closing The Racial Gap…,Ask-A Lender, Diaper Drive (Bring in your diapers for the homeless shelters, 10AM-4:00PM, Childcare available, and much, much more!!!!

(D) City County Council District #6 Candidate Carlos Perkins Joined Us Live To Ask For Your Vote!

“Making Progress Together for District 6 by creating a caring community, & promoting climate justice”

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088493815409

Platform/Topics Being Mentioned: