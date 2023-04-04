PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday April 3rd 2023

Eskenazi Health Foundation launches $60 million campaign to support work to eliminate health disparities in Marion County and throughout Central Indiana. ” We Spoke To Them Live!

Goal: “The goal is to leverage Eskenazi Health’s strengths and partnerships through a first-of-its-kind integrated and sustainable model to create life expectancy equity for everyone in Indianapolis.”

This announcement comes with a commitment, “to generational change, working collaboratively throughout the neighborhoods of Indianapolis to advance health equity and improve life expectancy. The effort includes a campaign known as Beyond Barriers, a $60 million initiative to support Eskenazi Health’s longstanding commitment to addressing the social drivers that impact the health and well-being of residents in Marion County and across Central Indiana.

The campaign will provide funding to expand existing programs and access to services while also establishing three initial health equity zones.”

Full Story/More Info: https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/news/eskenazi-health-announces-landmark-initiative-to-address-health-inequity?fbclid=IwAR1s0ElAaOnaFuHlR6JuFj_rk7jK1O4IHOe_A_opbfU0zB3RlDYFYqUhwn8

Health Equity Zones: By 2025, health equity zones will be implemented at three Eskenazi Health Center sites located throughout Indianapolis: Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street – International Marketplace, Eskenazi Health Center East 38th Street – Northeast Corridor and Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek – Far Eastside.

Phone Guests:

Dr. Kimberly McElroy-Jones, PH.D. – Director of Community Partnerships for Community Health with Eskenazi Health

Tedd Grain – Vice-President, Social Determinants of Health, Eskenazi Health Foundation

Child Advocates Inc. Joined Us Live To Announce Their Child Advocates Legal Services Program. This Will Program Offers Older Children In The Child Welfare System Their Own Free In-House Attorney…Something No Other Organization Does In Indiana!

More Info: https://www.childadvocates.net/programs/legal_services/

“Our attorneys at Child Advocates provide a wide variety of legal services to best accommodate the specific needs of our community’s most vulnerable children. These services include but are not limited to; appellate work, motion practice, legal consultation, petitions, testimony and trial assistance, training, immigration, CAPTA, etc.”

Phone Guests:

Cindy Booth – CEO Child Advocates

Phyllis Armstrong – Child Advocates VP of Program Operations

Carey Haley Wong – Child Advocates Chief Legal Counsel

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Help Keep You Aware Of The Scams To Watch Out For Recently!

Reports of scams via text have increased 39.6%!

More Info Here: https://www.bbbmarketplacetrust.org/RiskReport?fbclid=IwAR3KDrnGkJtxlQX-8Wnrb6DvlSlxXojrB7ZhUM84GhywRrfGRLr5JpJZx-g

Phone Guest:

Jennifer Adamany – Director Of Communication, BBB of Indianapolis