INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, City Council members proposed “No Turn on Red” legislation that would restrict drivers from turning right at red lights in downtown Indianapolis in an effort to improve pedestrian safety.
“As downtown continues to grow, it’s critically important to ensure connectivity, accessibility, and safety for all,” said Council President Vop Osili. “‘No turn on red’ restrictions are the most straightforward way to avoid entirely preventable accidents.”
According to a study that looked at a five-year history of pedestrian-related crashes in the downtown area, 56.7% of crashes were a result of drivers failing to yield to pedestrians at a red light.
“As the Crossroads of America, Indianapolis recognizes the importance of mobility, but we must be equal champions for safety,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “I’m proud to support the Council’s leadership on this effort to strike a better balance between the two while joining ongoing efforts that make our streets safer.”
Read more from WRTV here
City council proposes ‘No Turn on Red’ laws in downtown Indianapolis was originally published on wtlcfm.com
