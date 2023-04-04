PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Hope In God

I hope it doesn’t rain today. I hope I did well on that final. I hope he didn’t forget our anniversary. I hope I get a promotion. Few things that we hope for contain the kind of satisfaction that lasts. Even if we get what we hoped for, what comes next? We have to hope for something else. And while it’s not bad to hope for these, the truth is that any of them are disappointing if not met, and all of them only carry temporary satisfaction.

The one thing we can hope for that has lasting value is our eternity with the Lord. And that’s actually exciting! Think of life without fear, pain, guilt, sorrow, sickness, loss, rejection, or death. Think of life without fear, pain, guilt, sorrow, sickness, loss, rejection, or death. Think about an abundance of love, joy, peace, kindness, and beauty. When we choose to put our hope in God, we will not be disappointed. Our expectations will be exceeded. How often does that happen?

Scripture:

Romans 15:13 NIV May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

Prayer:

God, I see how hope in earthly things is only temporary. I put my hope instead in the eternal reward of living forever with you. That is so much more exciting.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Hope In God (April 4) was originally published on praisedc.com