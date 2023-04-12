Pat Houston Speaks On The Importance Of ‘The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston’ Album

Whitney Houston was an incredibly talented singer and her angelic voice touched the hearts of millions of people. While she was best known for her pop and R&B hits, the history and legacy of Houston start with the church. Her mother, Cissy Houston, was a gospel singer and their church upbringing heavily influenced Whitney’s music. Whitney released several gospel songs throughout her career, including “The Lord is My Shepherd” and “I Love the Lord.” Her powerful vocals and soulful delivery truly shone in these gospel tracks, allowing her to showcase her incredible range and talent as a singer.

Houston continues to impact the music industry, particularly gospel music with the release of the new album “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston.”

Whitney’s sister-in-law, Pat stops by the Get Up Church to talk about the album and why the estate decided to release this body of work. Houston tells Get Up, “You know, I always say that everything is about timing and this year marks the 60th anniversary of Whitney’s birthday. She would have turned 60 in August. And Easter was a very special time with her, and when she visited or when we visited Israel many, many years ago, she always had aspirations of doing a project or producing something over there. And it was, it would have been called “Gospel in the Holy Land.” So, you know, this is a special time. This is a special year for her and I just felt that this was the right time to produce something that I know that she would love, and that’s why we’re here.”

