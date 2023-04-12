PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday April 12th 2023

Ron Gibson, Democratic Candidate For City County Council Joined Us Live On Air To Ask For Your Vote!

https://www.facebook.com/councilmangibson

Ron Gibson, “Christian, single dad, former Councilman At Large, community leader…”

Better Infrastructure

Safer Neighborhoods

Stronger Communities

2023 Steward Speakers Annual Gala | This Thursday April 13th at 7:00 PM | Indianapolis, 350 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Lecture Only Seats Still Available!

Tickets/Info Here: https://www.stewardspeakers.org/events/2023-steward-speakers-gala-featuring-actress-nia-long-update?fbclid=IwAR0HCX45BP4t3h_zuXTjq04guZ22z5v2RQXa50ZR5N-ihmpxGFTbD89vvRo

“Join Steward Speakers for a night of celebration as we close out the 2023 speaker season, “Arts n Culture and the African American Influence”, with award winning actress and producer Nia Long.Your support will allow us to continue to bring Steward Speakers this country’s best and brightest luminaries to the Indianapolis community and help us to continue to expand our educational curriculum to reach more students.”

Guests:

Matthew Steward – President/Founder Steward Speakers, INC

Vernon Williams – Communications And Community Engagement Strategist @ IUPUI

Kimberly Bostic – Steward Speakers Board President And Philanthropy Director

IMPD Announces It Is Accepting A Third Class Of Recruits For 2023!

More Info Here: https://www.indy.gov/activity/become-a-police-officer-with-impd?fbclid=IwAR2sTdiHrAz_g7JM4UOln_mesHtTFNjbeb7d3lkodFej5YhQxMw2HtmvXVg

“What it means to be a police officer:As a police officer on IMPD, every day is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the people of Indianapolis. Police officers are problem solvers – interacting with a wide spectrum of individuals, responding to an array of critical issues, and directly helping people with tangible results. The profession is rewarding as well as challenging. Police officers run toward danger and often interact with people on their worst days – as an officer, you are the bridge between crisis and a healthy and safe outcome for the individuals you serve. Throughout a career, a police officer may serve in many neighborhoods and hold a number of different positions across a wide range of available job functions. Police officers have access to training opportunities, many different pathways to career advancement, and great pay and benefits.”

Guests:

Commander Ida Williams – IMPD Community Engagement And Outreach Commander