Rick Ross Buys Meek Mill’s ATL Mansion for $4.2 Million

Meek Mill is keeping his Atlanta Mansion in the family, as his good friend Rick Ross has decided to purchase the property.

According to WSB-TV, Luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly revealed that Ross bought Meek Mill’s eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom Buckhead mansion for $4.2 million in cash.

Meek accredited his ability to flip house on twitter, saying he knew that house would be bought shortly after he listed the property for sale. “I sold that house that quick …. It was forsale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too!” Meek Mill tweeted.

On top of the enormous bedroom-bathroom count, the property is also laced with a movie theater, sauna, outdoor pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, playground, and double garages to fit a few of Rick Ross’s most prized pieces of his car collection.

Ross has been on a spending spree as of late, with this being the second property the “hustlin’” rapper bought in the past month. He recently purchased estate in Texas, inviting his fans and fellow texans to take a shot of whiskey to celebrate his newest purchase (at the time). He also gave himself a new nickname, “Rodeo Rick”

