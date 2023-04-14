The Impact Of Good News | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of Good News”

Read Dr. Willie Jolley’s message below

Dr. Maya Angelou had some powerful quotes that I love that can help you and so many others through these challenging times. One is if there’s something in your life you don’t like, change it. But if you cannot change it, then you must change your attitude. She also said that good news is like starch for your spine, so make a point to get some good news in you every day.

I want you to know that she was letting us know that in the midst of challenging times, we can still win. The key is to fill up daily with the pure, the powerful and the positive. I recommend you listen to this message every day and share it with your friends and then keep the faith. Because if you do, I know you will see great things. Great things come your way.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

