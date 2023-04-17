PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday April 17th 2023

Nationwide Vaccination Day Is This Saturday April 22nd! Join Marion County Public Health Department For Free COVID Vaccines & Health Resources | 10 AM – 2:00 PM At The Health Department 3838 N Rural St, Indianapolis, IN 46205

More Information: https://www.staywellhealthhub.com/blog/the-power-of-partnerships-nationwide-vaccination-day/?fbclid=IwAR3YzZXTXaH9wTGJtZ9ZYY3vyrz7CjQ88h8GG3J82TPlljSqvHm4y5iCAWg

Phone Guest:

Dr. Virginia Caine – Head of the Marion County Health Department

IN HARMONY FOR JUSTICE FREE CONCERT & DEMONSTRATION | In Rememberance Of Herman Whitfield III | This Saturday April 22nd At 1:00 PM

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/6625282570819814/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22%5B%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A725404402616704%7D%7D%5D%22%7D

More About:

“In Harmony for Justice is free concert and demonstration to uplift Herman’s spirit and passion for music, support his family and other community members grieving loss due to police violence, and unite the community to demand some semblance of worldly justice for Herman III, his family, and the entire Indianapolis community.”

Phone Guest:

Dea Lott – Lead Coordinator, Justice for Herman Whitfield III Campaign