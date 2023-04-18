Saturday, April 22nd is the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The Drug Enforcement Administration will host this event which offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at thousands of drop off locations nationwide.
As valued partners of DEA Philadelphia, we hope you will participate, and help us spread the word about this important community engagement event to help address the U.S. opioid epidemic and prescription drug misuse. We need your help to spread the word about Take Back Day!
Join Us For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 22nd! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Joyce Meyer Ministries Denies Any Responsibility in Former Employee's Murder of Family
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Beging Gay!
-
New Horizons Church 🕊 Good Friday Service *LIVE Broadcast
-
Community Connection Monday April 3rd 2023
-
Donnie McClurkin Mends ‘Broken’ Relationship With 12-Year-Old Son Matthew! [VIDEO]