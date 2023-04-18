PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday, April 22nd is the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration will host this event which offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at thousands of drop off locations nationwide.

As valued partners of DEA Philadelphia, we hope you will participate, and help us spread the word about this important community engagement event to help address the U.S. opioid epidemic and prescription drug misuse. We need your help to spread the word about Take Back Day!

Join Us For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 22nd! was originally published on rnbphilly.com