PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday April 18th 2023

Referendum 2023 for MSD Warren Township

Together #WarrenWill

Here is a list of areas that will continue to receive added support if the proposed referendum passes:

.- School safety and security programs

Teacher and Staff retention and recruitment, professional development and family engagement

– Pre-K through Grade 12 student transportation

– Student learning, K-12 college and career readiness and K-12 enrichment programs

– Student and staff technology programs

More Info Here: https://www.warren.k12.in.us/page/referendum

City County Council District 10 Representative and Majority Leader Maggie A. Lewis Is Up For Re-Election And Is Asking For Your Vote.

She is Running For The Newly Drawn District 5.

Website: https://www.maggiealewis.com/?fbclid=IwAR2WUbXa3_Lpvcg_vZRKmywLlvZqJ6zFJflVi8_lW7V4R6aDTmxWxAy6P8E

The 2nd Annual CENTERSTAGE – Saturday April 22ndPresented By IUPUI Herron School of Art + Design 725 West New York St. Indianapolis, IN 46202

Special Centerstage Keynote Presenter – Dr. Jackie Taylor! Dr. Jackie Taylor is the Founder and CEO of the 30-year-old Black Ensemble Theater Of Chicago.

Full Event Info Here: https://www.facebook.com/events/239546761840755/permalink/239546768507421