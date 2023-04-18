Community Connection Tuesday April 18th 2023
Referendum 2023 for MSD Warren Township
Together #WarrenWill
Here is a list of areas that will continue to receive added support if the proposed referendum passes:
.- School safety and security programs
- Teacher and Staff retention and recruitment, professional development and family engagement
- – Pre-K through Grade 12 student transportation
- – Student learning, K-12 college and career readiness and K-12 enrichment programs
- – Student and staff technology programs
- More Info Here: https://www.warren.k12.in.us/page/referendum
City County Council District 10 Representative and Majority Leader Maggie A. Lewis Is Up For Re-Election And Is Asking For Your Vote.
She is Running For The Newly Drawn District 5.
Website: https://www.maggiealewis.com/?fbclid=IwAR2WUbXa3_Lpvcg_vZRKmywLlvZqJ6zFJflVi8_lW7V4R6aDTmxWxAy6P8E
The 2nd Annual CENTERSTAGE – Saturday April 22ndPresented By IUPUI Herron School of Art + Design 725 West New York St. Indianapolis, IN 46202
Special Centerstage Keynote Presenter – Dr. Jackie Taylor! Dr. Jackie Taylor is the Founder and CEO of the 30-year-old Black Ensemble Theater Of Chicago.
Full Event Info Here: https://www.facebook.com/events/239546761840755/permalink/239546768507421
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Joyce Meyer Ministries Denies Any Responsibility in Former Employee's Murder of Family
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Beging Gay!
-
New Horizons Church 🕊 Good Friday Service *LIVE Broadcast
-
Community Connection Monday April 3rd 2023
-
Donnie McClurkin Mends ‘Broken’ Relationship With 12-Year-Old Son Matthew! [VIDEO]