Community Connection Wednesday April 19th 2023

Our America: Lowballed Documentary and Panel Discussion TODAY – Wednesday, April 19th From 5:00 – 8:00 PM At The AMP at 16 Tech in Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Home Owner Carlette Duffy Joined Us To Discuss Her Role In The Documentary “Our America: Lowballed”

Event Page: https://www.fhcci.org/events/lowballed/

5:00-6:00 PM: Networking/Food

6:00 PM: Kick off showing

6:05 PM: Begin showing documentary

7:20-8:00 PM: Panel discussion/Q & AAbout Our America: Lowballed…”

Come learn how appraisal biases are impacting Black and Latino communities across the country, even in Indianapolis, through a screening of ABC News Documentary, Our America: Lowballed.”

April Is Fair Housing Month

Time to Represent The Kingdom-Break Through Service

This Friday April 21st From 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM At The Spotlight Community Center-Inside the Royal Ballroom 5060 East 62nd Street Indianapolis, IN 46220

Event Page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/time-to-represent-the-kingdom-break-through-service-tickets-538996401747?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse&fbclid=IwAR26h1lQugXkwJxi4uR4Q0WKN3oMb0r-uHfCRGuGpX9pUVAcnWbXQc7bUBs

About: “Many children are being mislead, traumatized by the boogie man, the man under the bed, the shadow. The witch, or they run with imaginary friends. Some have inherited familiar spirts. Come learn how to close the door along with your children.

Mark 16:17 (KJV) 17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues;

Apostle Desmon Dobbins will be the instructor for the night. Children must be accompanied by an adult.”