Community Connection Tuesday April 25th 2023

Warren Township Refferendum Community Forum

Tonight, Tuesday April 25th From 6PM – 7:30 PM

Warren Education Community Center 975 N Post Road

At The Event: “Hear From Staff & Ask Questions About The IMPACT The Referendum Will Have On Our Community.”

In Studio Today, Superintendent Of Warren Township School System Joined Us To Go Over The Referendum Info As Well

Referendum Info: https://www.warren.k12.in.us/o/msd-of-warren-township/page/referendum?fbclid=IwAR2O1COREoqQ8uEFFdaocZOxm7Q1kCOnG95JxOTt9izeQuKgUbf5JztX9_0

Shepherd Community Center Is Breaking The Cycle Of Generational Poverty. Listen to the broadcast to see how you can volunteer and help. They are also hiring, have food pantry distributions and more!

Shepherd Community Center Assistant Executive Director Andrew Green Joined Us Live.

How to help: https://shepherdcommunity.org/serve/

“Whether you have special skills or simply a desire to serve, there is a place for you to volunteer at Shepherd. Our team matches you with the opportunity best suited to your schedule and interests and gives you the training you need to be effective. To find meaningful, rewarding connections as a Shepherd volunteer, start by filling out the form below, and we’ll contact you with next steps.”