Community Connection Thursday April 27th 2023

Rediscovering Indiana Avenue: A Musical Journey For The Ages | This Saturday April 29th From 6:00PM – 8:00PM | Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 5136 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228

Tickets Here: https://do317.com/events/2023/4/29/rediscovering-indiana-avenue-a-musical-journey-for-the-ages-tickets?fbclid=IwAR0Je-N1kEM3QKSJiNsTiQ6jaP3EWc1gxJLjSAPBVwXiWwZnaGb3vzf8t5M

About: “As part of its annual concert series, Freetown Village is hosting a multimedia jazz extravaganza featuring Freetown Village Performers, Emmy Award-winner Bill Myers, and video presentations that deliver insights into that question. Rediscovering Indiana Avenue: A Musical Journey for the Ages is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 5136 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228, will culminate national Jazz Appreciation Month celebrations. Tickets and more information are available at freetown.org. The event is sponsored by the Indiana Arts Commission, Allen Whitehill Clowes, Penrod Arts Fair, and the Arthur Jordan Foundation.”

Phone Guests:

Ophelila Wellington – Founding Director, Freetown Village

Bill Myers – Emmy Award Winning Actor

Maurice Rashad Scott, Democratic Candidate For City County Council District 6 Joined Us Live To Ask For Your Vote!

Campaign Website: https://www.neighbors4maurice.com/?fbclid=IwAR39zYMAF3IQ8UiOy-YnP4MHoKFo6iwFtsMOCmeN6a9m9RD8uUDXFUD1vZ4

Platform:

Saving homes in the tax sale due to special assessment fees by municipal organizations

Focus on the underlying issues that plague the increasing homicides

Direct more funds to local youth and non-profit organizations to keep kids safe and out the street

Redevelop Northwest Parkway, making it the premier park in Indianapolis

And More

About Maurice Scott: “I have been deeply involved in our community since my arrival to the Hoosier state in 2008. I taught inner-city kids civics through the non-profit Winning Experiences and guided them to a first-place victory in a national debate competition. I hosted and coordinated breakfast for women in the Dove House substance abuse recovery and housing program. And I coordinated a business clothing drive and resume review for felons re-entering society in the Marion County Re-entry Court program.”

Danny Bridges, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sports Segment On Community Connection!

Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper at: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/