Community Connection Thursday April 27th 2023
Rediscovering Indiana Avenue: A Musical Journey For The Ages | This Saturday April 29th From 6:00PM – 8:00PM | Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 5136 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Tickets Here: https://do317.com/events/2023/4/29/rediscovering-indiana-avenue-a-musical-journey-for-the-ages-tickets?fbclid=IwAR0Je-N1kEM3QKSJiNsTiQ6jaP3EWc1gxJLjSAPBVwXiWwZnaGb3vzf8t5M
About: “As part of its annual concert series, Freetown Village is hosting a multimedia jazz extravaganza featuring Freetown Village Performers, Emmy Award-winner Bill Myers, and video presentations that deliver insights into that question. Rediscovering Indiana Avenue: A Musical Journey for the Ages is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 5136 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228, will culminate national Jazz Appreciation Month celebrations. Tickets and more information are available at freetown.org. The event is sponsored by the Indiana Arts Commission, Allen Whitehill Clowes, Penrod Arts Fair, and the Arthur Jordan Foundation.”
Phone Guests:
Ophelila Wellington – Founding Director, Freetown Village
Bill Myers – Emmy Award Winning Actor
Maurice Rashad Scott, Democratic Candidate For City County Council District 6 Joined Us Live To Ask For Your Vote!
Campaign Website: https://www.neighbors4maurice.com/?fbclid=IwAR39zYMAF3IQ8UiOy-YnP4MHoKFo6iwFtsMOCmeN6a9m9RD8uUDXFUD1vZ4
Platform:
- Saving homes in the tax sale due to special assessment fees by municipal organizations
- Focus on the underlying issues that plague the increasing homicides
- Direct more funds to local youth and non-profit organizations to keep kids safe and out the street
- Redevelop Northwest Parkway, making it the premier park in Indianapolis
- And More
About Maurice Scott: “I have been deeply involved in our community since my arrival to the Hoosier state in 2008. I taught inner-city kids civics through the non-profit Winning Experiences and guided them to a first-place victory in a national debate competition. I hosted and coordinated breakfast for women in the Dove House substance abuse recovery and housing program. And I coordinated a business clothing drive and resume review for felons re-entering society in the Marion County Re-entry Court program.”
Danny Bridges, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sports Segment On Community Connection!
Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper at: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Beging Gay!
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend
-
Community Connection Monday April 17th 2023
-
Here Are The Black Entertainers On TIME 100’s Most Influential People Of 2023 List