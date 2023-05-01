PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday May 1st 2023

Cordelia Lewis-Burks Former Vice-Chair Of The Indiana Democratic Party & Current Political Consultant Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Share Her Insight On The Ongoing Primary Elections!

Voter Protection Hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE OR 866-687-8683

Indyvotetimes.org Check for lines at voting locations

Vote.indy.gov All other voting information, vote centers, times, sample ballots and more for INDY/Marion County ONLY

Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Director of Communication Jennifer Adamany Joined Us Live To Help Us Navigate Around The Most Pressing Scams!

Topics:

Celebrity Impersonations/AI Technology

Choosing Online Education

Avoiding The “Yo-Yo” When Buying A New Car

And More BBB News Here: https://www.bbb.org/us/news

Today We Spoke On The Child Mental Health Wraparound Program Through Child Advocates Inc.

Related Stories Community Connection Tuesday September 20th 2022

About: “We help families apply for the state-funded Child Mental Health Wraparound program for children with serious mental health and behavioral challenges”

How To See If Your Child Applies?: “Families can call just one phone number—211—and ask to be connected to the state’s wraparound program for children. This streamlines and starts the process of determining whether their child is eligible for the Child Mental Health Wraparound program. If they are eligible and interested, Child Advocates’ family liaisons will help them apply for CMHW.If they are not eligible, our family liaisons will share other resources or information where families, who are interested, may find help.”

Phone Guests:

Cindy Booth – CEO, Child Advocates

Sophie Foster – Child Advocates Director of Child Mental Health Program

Gaming For Good Trivia Night With Child Advocates Inc.Thursday May 11th From 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at The Tinker House Events 1101 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Register For Trivia Night Here: http://ow.ly/5A8950NCwVx.

About: “Plan a great night out on the town with your work colleagues or family and friends while playing Trivia with a purpose. You will have a priceless impact on children by supporting the work of our staff and attorneys, who have been serving them for more than 40 years.”

Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaughn Joined Us To Talk Everything VOTING For Tomorrow’s Primary Election Day!

Common Cause Indiana: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/

Voter Protection Hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE OR 866-687-8683https://vote.indy.gov/

All other voting information, vote centers, times, sample ballots and more for INDY/Marion County ONLY