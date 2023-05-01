Community Connection Monday May 1st 2023
Cordelia Lewis-Burks Former Vice-Chair Of The Indiana Democratic Party & Current Political Consultant Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Share Her Insight On The Ongoing Primary Elections!
Voter Protection Hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE OR 866-687-8683
Indyvotetimes.org Check for lines at voting locations
Vote.indy.gov All other voting information, vote centers, times, sample ballots and more for INDY/Marion County ONLY
Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Director of Communication Jennifer Adamany Joined Us Live To Help Us Navigate Around The Most Pressing Scams!
Topics:
- Celebrity Impersonations/AI Technology
- Choosing Online Education
- Avoiding The “Yo-Yo” When Buying A New Car
- And More BBB News Here: https://www.bbb.org/us/news
Today We Spoke On The Child Mental Health Wraparound Program Through Child Advocates Inc.
About: “We help families apply for the state-funded Child Mental Health Wraparound program for children with serious mental health and behavioral challenges”
How To See If Your Child Applies?: “Families can call just one phone number—211—and ask to be connected to the state’s wraparound program for children. This streamlines and starts the process of determining whether their child is eligible for the Child Mental Health Wraparound program. If they are eligible and interested, Child Advocates’ family liaisons will help them apply for CMHW.If they are not eligible, our family liaisons will share other resources or information where families, who are interested, may find help.”
Phone Guests:
Cindy Booth – CEO, Child Advocates
Sophie Foster – Child Advocates Director of Child Mental Health Program
Gaming For Good Trivia Night With Child Advocates Inc.Thursday May 11th From 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at The Tinker House Events 1101 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Register For Trivia Night Here: http://ow.ly/5A8950NCwVx.
About: “Plan a great night out on the town with your work colleagues or family and friends while playing Trivia with a purpose. You will have a priceless impact on children by supporting the work of our staff and attorneys, who have been serving them for more than 40 years.”
Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaughn Joined Us To Talk Everything VOTING For Tomorrow’s Primary Election Day!
Common Cause Indiana: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/
Voter Protection Hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE OR 866-687-8683https://vote.indy.gov/
All other voting information, vote centers, times, sample ballots and more for INDY/Marion County ONLY
