Community Connection Wednesday May 3rd 2023

Published on May 3, 2023

Open Lines On Yesterday’s Primary Election Results

 

The National Urban League 2023 State Of Black America: Confronting The Threat Within Has Been Released.

Full PDF Here: https://soba.iamempowered.com/2023-executive-summary

The Indianapolis Urban League Director of Advocacy & Family Services Mark Russell Joined Us Live To Discuss This.

