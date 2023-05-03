Community Connection Wednesday May 3rd 2023
Open Lines On Yesterday’s Primary Election Results
The National Urban League 2023 State Of Black America: Confronting The Threat Within Has Been Released.
Full PDF Here: https://soba.iamempowered.com/2023-executive-summary
The Indianapolis Urban League Director of Advocacy & Family Services Mark Russell Joined Us Live To Discuss This.
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Beging Gay!
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Community Connection Wednesday April 19th 2023
-
Buy Black Indy
-
CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend