Community Connection Monday May 8th 2023

Local Childcare Center, Love Your Child’s Care Childcare, LLC & It’s Owner Kelly Jones Joined Us Live To Speak On The National Child Care Crisis We Are In.

Local Love Your Child’s Care Childcare LLC: https://www.facebook.com/LYCCearlylearning/about

About: https://communitychangeaction.org/childcare-may8/

Today Is “A Day Without Child Care”

What Is Happening:

“On Monday, May 8th (Today), child care providers, parents, and families across the country are hosting a Day Without Child Care. For generations, we have been fighting for equitable access to affordable child care and better pay and working conditions for providers, but our needs are still not being met. That’s why we’re taking action for:

1) An equitable child care system, built on racial and gender justice

2) Thriving wages for child care providers

3) Affordable child care for all families”

2023 Indiana Civil Rights Commission Annual Conference Monday, June 19th – June 21st 2023.

About:

“The conference will include keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and draw hundreds of attendees from surrounding cities and states. This year’s theme is Humanity, with tracks focused on Enforcement and Training, Law and Policy, Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity, and Civil and Human Rights.”

Conference Website: https://www.in.gov/icrc/Conference2023/

Phone Guests:

A. T. Ryan – Indiana Civil Rights Commission Public Outreach & Education Manager

Gregory Wilson – Line Executive Director, Indiana Civil Rights Commission