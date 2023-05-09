Community Connection Tuesday May 9th 2023
Major Joshua Gisi IMPD Commander Of Special Operations Joined Us Live To Take Your Calls & Questions.
Also, They Let Us Know What We Can Expect From The City’s Police Force During This Busy Month Of May!
IMPD: https://www.indy.gov/activity/become-a-police-officer-with-impd?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=recruitingjanuary2023&gclid=CjwKCAjw3ueiBhBmEiwA4BhspHpoeQQMVaua-nfRtxWB9Hmf_XNCrNtlxh1VvTLfhwnoh63FkZfpjxoCLIQQAvD_BwE&fbclid=IwAR26cKljRRh-ZG9j_WQWNOdt_hF3VFkTIFuyZYH-5xHEuW3LQdPsbtzUDB8
Legislative Trackers & Community Activists Tim Brown And Marshawn Wolley Joined Us For a Closer Look At The End Of This Year’s Indiana General Assembly.
Indiana General Assembly Website: https://iga.in.gov/
Phone Guests:
Marshawn Wolley – Principal, Crossroads Public Affairs, And Founder & Ceo Of Black Onyx Mgmt, Inc
Tim Brown – Managing Principal, Crossroads Public Affairs
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Buy Black Indy
-
Community Connection Wednesday April 19th 2023
-
Community Connection Tuesday April 18th 2023