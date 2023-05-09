Community Connection

Community Connection Tuesday May 9th 2023

Published on May 9, 2023

Major Joshua Gisi IMPD Commander Of Special Operations Joined Us Live To Take Your Calls & Questions.

Also, They Let Us Know What We Can Expect From The City’s Police Force During This Busy Month Of May!

IMPD: https://www.indy.gov/activity/become-a-police-officer-with-impd?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=recruitingjanuary2023&gclid=CjwKCAjw3ueiBhBmEiwA4BhspHpoeQQMVaua-nfRtxWB9Hmf_XNCrNtlxh1VvTLfhwnoh63FkZfpjxoCLIQQAvD_BwE&fbclid=IwAR26cKljRRh-ZG9j_WQWNOdt_hF3VFkTIFuyZYH-5xHEuW3LQdPsbtzUDB8

 

Legislative Trackers & Community Activists Tim Brown And Marshawn Wolley Joined Us For a Closer Look At The End Of This Year’s Indiana General Assembly.

Indiana General Assembly Website: https://iga.in.gov/

Phone Guests:

Marshawn Wolley – Principal, Crossroads Public Affairs, And Founder & Ceo Of Black Onyx Mgmt, Inc

Tim Brown – Managing Principal, Crossroads Public Affairs

