Community Connection Friday May 12th 2023

Naptown African American Theatre Collective Inc., “Indy’s First Black Equity Theatre” Joined Us Live On Community Connection

Website: https://www.naatcinc.org/

About The Collective: “Cementing Our Legacy For the Future of Black Theatre Artists In Naptown and Beyond. Art is the heartbeat of culture. And Black culture is the heartbeat of American Theatre. The Naptown African American Theatre Collective is forging a bold new path by creating a truly Equitable space for artists to work, share, celebrate and create unforgettable moments through stage with storytelling that is truly reflective of the African American Diaspora and community.”

SOLD OUT

BLACK BOOK

TOMORROW, MAY 13th- ONE NIGHT ONLY

PHOENIX CULTURAL CENTRE

705 N. ILLINOIS ST. INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46204

“One-man, thirteen characters…this is not just a master class on public speaking, this is a class about schools, prisons, and how the two intersect and impact our youth more than we think.”

Phone Guests: Lakesha Lorene – Founder, Producing Director of NAATC

Austin Dean Ashford – Writer/Star of Blackbook

LaTrice Young – Director of Community Engagement for NAATC