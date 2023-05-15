PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday May 15th 2023

Judith Thomas, Deputy Mayor Of Neighborhood Engagement City of Indianapolis – Government Joined Us Live To Speak On A Number Of Topics Important To Our City.

Such As:

The Importance of the Hospitality Industry to Indianapolis

The Proposed Redevelopment of the Pan Am Plaza & How That Will Help Keep & Expand The 83,000+ Hospitality Jobs Held By Members Of Our Community

Greenlawn Cemetery… And The City’s New Indy 11 Soccer Stadium

Learn More About Judith Thomas Here Via Visit Indy: https://www.visitindy.com/indy-like-a-local/judy-thomas/

Community Compass — a free, quick, and easy tool designed to show people where they can find food assistance in Indiana.

More Info & Download The App Here: https://www.indyhunger.org/compass/

“Tell Legislators Why You Depend on AM RadioLocal radio stations keep us connected. They provide the news, sports, weather, traffic and music that we depend on. And during emergencies, local stations offer a lifeline to keep us safe, informed and connected.

For millions of drivers, local radio is what keeps them company on their commute or road trip. In fact, nearly 90% of prospective car buyers say an AM/FM radio should be standard in every car.

Despite AM radio’s continued popularity, some automakers have begun discontinuing the feature in new vehicles.

If you want to help keep free, local radio in cars, now is the time to act! Take action today and tell your legislators why you depend on AM radio. Your voice matters!”

https://p2a.co/ftcwn8g

“5-2-1-0 is a simple slogan created by our colleagues at Let’s Go! in Maine to help parents, childcare providers, youth leaders, healthcare providers, business leaders, politicians, and others remember four important healthy living recommendations:

Consume 5 or more fruits and vegetable servings

Limit recreational screen time to 2 hours or less

Get 1 hour of physical activity

Drink 0 sugar-sweetened beverages

These research-proven strategies come from the American Academy of Pediatrics, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Let’s Go! and its pilot CDC-backed study in Maine proved that consistent exposure to this simple 5-2-1-0 message not only increased awareness of the specific daily recommendations but also improved families’ performance on at least two of the four daily goals.

As a result, childhood health advocates all across the country have incorporated the 5-2-1-0 message into their own initiatives. At Jump IN for Healthy Kids, we encourage adults in a wide range of sectors—schools, childcare providers, youth organizations, places of worship, families and even employers—to share the 5-2-1-0 message and commit to the daily goals.“

5-2-1-0 is evidence-based, easy to remember and adaptable so that it can be implemented in different environments,” said Jump IN CEO Ron Gifford. “To have a sustainable impact on childhood obesity in central Indiana, we need this kind of consistent, unified goal at our foundation.”

Jump IN is supporting schools, childcare providers, youth organizations, places of worship, and employers in helping families meet these daily goals by providing tips, strategies, research, case studies, and more to make central Indiana a healthy place to live.”https://www.jumpinforhealthykids.org/5210-information/