INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks will be opening nine of their 20 pools this Memorial Day weekend.
On Saturday, May 27, Indy Parks will be opening the following locations:
- Broad Ripple Park Outdoor Pool
- Brookside Park Aquatic Center
- Frederick Douglass Park Pool
- Garfield Park Aquatic Center
- Indy Island Aquatic Center
- Perry Park Pool
- Rhodius Park Pool
- Riverside Aquatic Center
- Thatcher Park Pool
Indy Parks will be having a grand opening this holiday weekend.
However, beginning Tuesday the pools will be closed for the remainder of the week due to scheduling conflicts and additional lifeguard training.
The pools will open for good for the summer season the following week.
“Some of our lifeguards are students, so even though our pools are up and running, they’ll be going back to school for the week. Our full summer opening will be the following week,” Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd said.
Boyd also confirmed Gustafson Park Outdoor Pool will open next Saturday, June 3.
Read more from WRTV here
Indy Parks to open nine pools this Memorial Day weekend was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Gospel Artist Tye Tribbett Says Homosexuality May Be 'Natural' But It's Not 'God's Best'