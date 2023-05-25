Indy

Indy Parks to open nine pools this Memorial Day weekend

Published on May 25, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks will be opening nine of their 20 pools this Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 27, Indy Parks will be opening the following locations:

  • Broad Ripple Park Outdoor Pool
  • Brookside Park Aquatic Center
  • Frederick Douglass Park Pool
  • Garfield Park Aquatic Center
  • Indy Island Aquatic Center
  • Perry Park Pool
  • Rhodius Park Pool
  • Riverside Aquatic Center
  • Thatcher Park Pool

Indy Parks will be having a grand opening this holiday weekend.

However, beginning Tuesday the pools will be closed for the remainder of the week due to scheduling conflicts and additional lifeguard training.

The pools will open for good for the summer season the following week.

“Some of our lifeguards are students, so even though our pools are up and running, they’ll be going back to school for the week. Our full summer opening will be the following week,” Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd said.

Boyd also confirmed Gustafson Park Outdoor Pool will open next Saturday, June 3.

Read more from WRTV here

Indy Parks to open nine pools this Memorial Day weekend  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

