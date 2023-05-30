Community Connection Tuesday May 30th 2023
Open Lines
Fun Fuest 2023! | EVERYTHING FREE | Saturday June 10th, 11 AM – 4 PM | 300 East Fall Creek Parkway N Drive, Indianapolis IN 46205 | Presented By Trustee LaDonna Freeman
Featuring: Entertainment, Games, Giveaways and Food
Pre-Register & Learn More Here: https://secure.everyaction.com/Jfa85tvG0UKaKJeYxxAtgw2
Phone Guest: Ladonna Freeman – Center Township Trustee
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
Gospel Artist Tye Tribbett Says Homosexuality May Be 'Natural' But It's Not 'God's Best'
The Light Community Calendar