Community Connection Tuesday May 30th 2023

Published on May 30, 2023

Open Lines

 

Fun Fuest 2023! | EVERYTHING FREE | Saturday June 10th, 11 AM – 4 PM | 300 East Fall Creek Parkway N Drive, Indianapolis IN 46205 | Presented By Trustee LaDonna Freeman

Featuring: Entertainment, Games, Giveaways and Food

Pre-Register & Learn More Here: https://secure.everyaction.com/Jfa85tvG0UKaKJeYxxAtgw2

Phone Guest: Ladonna Freeman – Center Township Trustee

