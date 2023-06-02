Brent Jones Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart this Week (Week of June 3, 2023)

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy and Stellar Award winner Brent Jones’ hit single “Nothing Else Matters” is #1 on Billboard. With over 40 weeks cumulatively on the music charts, Brent Jones’ anthem “Nothing Else Matters” is the breakout song of the year, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

“What an honor to reach #1 on Billboard with ‘Nothing Else Matters.’ The past year has been such an exciting time for my career – from my song’s movie debut on the Hallmark Channel, my sold-out European Tour, new radio show on Las Vegas’ Power 88.1 FM, to my artist-in-residence at Stanford, I’m over the moon! A special shout to my incredible team – JDI Entertainment, Sony The Orchard, and all the radio stations around the world who support my music, thank you!” says Brent Jones

Brent Jones’ 100+ City “Nothing Else Matter” Tour is in full-swing!

About Brent Jones:

JDI Entertainment artist Brent Jones’ 12-song album “Nothing Else Matters” is available at all digital music outlets, streaming platforms, and music stores throughout the USA and Canada.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of June 3, 2023

1. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining) Brent Jones

2. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard

3. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music

4. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

5. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar

6. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

7. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

8. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

9. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles

10. Miracles Kierra Sheard f/Pastor Mike Jr.

11. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis

12. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson

13. Always Jovonta Patton

14. Closet Half Mile Home

15. Great God Demetrius West and The Jesus Promoters f/Lisa Carter-Cork

16. Revival Jules Judah f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sarah Jakes

17. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark

18. Speak Angel Taylor

19. Anything But Fail The Group Fire

20. I Believe God Jekalyn Carr

24. All Things Kirk Franklin (greatest gainer this week)

Brent Jones Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart this Week (Week of June 3, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com