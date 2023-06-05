Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman with his take on the debt ceiling bill deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, GOP contenders to be the party’s candidate for President and their chances against a high-polling former President Trump, and the likelihood that Chris Christie could successfully debate Trump and gain enough support to make him an equal competitor in the opinion of likely voters.
Mick Mulvaney: Who Has the Presidential Candidate Clout? was originally published on wbt.com
