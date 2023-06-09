TaMyya J Debuts Her New Single “Feel The Rain”

Singer-songwriter, praise and worship leader, and a former backup singer for Mary Mary, TaMyya J joined the Get Up Church to talk about her new music and premiere her new single “Feel The Rain”

TaMyya J shared that “Feel The Rain” is a “fun, upbeat song, you know that people can connect with when they find themselves just in a low place. And it’s just a reminder to just let them know that God is gonna send his rain. Don’t be in that place too long. It’s coming, and we just need to let them know.”

Check out she had everything to say about working with Erica and more in our exclusive interview.

TaMyya J’s album will be available sometime this year.

