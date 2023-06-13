Summertime means pools are open, and everyone enjoys cooling off in the water. However, it is very important to do so safely. In this episode, Melissa Wade talks to Desmond Miller, the Senior Program Director for the YMCA of The Triangle, to talk about the importance of kids learning everything about water safety and what the YMCA is doing to help!
Faithfully Speaking – Water Safety With Triangle YMCA’s Desmond Miller was originally published on thelightnc.com
