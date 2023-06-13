Richmond, VA – June 7, 2023 — LOCK IT IN! SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2023 @5PM. The 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond, VA. We are bringing the Community Back Together again with Cora Armstrong, Mervin Mayo Mary Glover, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Men’s Choir, GI., Donte McCutchen, The GMWA Goochland & Vicinity, Branden Anderson, Chiquita L Cross, and more.
FREE to the Public!
Sheilah Belle Returns with 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle was originally published on praiserichmond.com
