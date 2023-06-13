Celebrity News

Sheilah Belle Returns with 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

Published on June 13, 2023

Gospel Music Fest

Source: General / Radio One

Richmond, VA – June 7, 2023 — LOCK IT IN! SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2023 @5PM. The 13th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond, VA. We are bringing the Community Back Together again with Cora ArmstrongMervin Mayo Mary Glover, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Men’s Choir, GI., Donte McCutchen, The GMWA Goochland & Vicinity, Branden AndersonChiquita L Cross, and more.

FREE to the Public!

