The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University Hosts 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

[RICHMOND, VA – June 2, 2022] — The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University, will host its third annual Juneteenth Family Picnic and free gospel concert on Saturday, June 17th at 12 PM. The outdoor event, sponsored by Anthem Healthkeepers of Virginia, will take place on the University’s campus on the lawn of Barco-Stevens Hall.

The Hezekiah Walker Center was launched in 2021 to give gospel music a home and to bring worldwide exposure to the history of the genre. The Center held its first virtual master class, led by Grammy award-winning gospel artist and Founder, Hezekiah Walker, in December 2021. In January of this year, the Center offered six courses: Gospel Heritage, Worship 101, Songwriting, Publishing and Licensing, The Power of Sacred Music and two new courses, How to Become a Music Producer and The Business of Gospel Music. Classes will resume in September.

This year’s gospel concert will feature Hezekiah Walker and special guests including:

Vincent Bohanan & SOV Charles Butler & Trinity Group Fire



Donte McCutchen & The Levitical Priests

Christian Bolar The Legendary Ingramettes The VUU Gospel Choir



The concert is free and open to the public; however, attendees are encouraged to register for the event. Food trucks will be present. Attendees are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Street parking is available as there will be no on-campus parking.

The event will take place from 12 PM to 4PM.

For more information and to register for the event, click here. For more information about the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at VUU, visit the center’s website here.

About Virginia Union University

Virginia Union University is a premier liberal arts institution and publicly serving HBCU with recognition as a private institution through the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Founded in 1865, Virginia Union University was originally established to give newly emancipated slaves an opportunity for education and advancement. Today, the University is a center for excellence focusing on preparing and developing today’s students to become advanced leaders of tomorrow. Virginia Union University’s programs offer a broad range of both undergraduate and graduate educational opportunities in high-demand fields that advance liberal arts education, teaching, research, science, technology, civic engagement, and international experiences. Visit www.vuu.edu for more information.

The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University Hosts 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration was originally published on praiserichmond.com