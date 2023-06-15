Community Connection Thursday June 15th 2023
FREE CommUNITY Walk | Saturday June 17th At 9:00 AM |Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist church 5502 East 38th St. 46218
Register Here: https://www.walkitout.us/community-walk-registration
Improve Immune System/Lose Weight/Reduce Stress/Accountability Groups
Purpose: Lower High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, High Cholesterol, Obesity, Poor Health
Lose Weight – Natural & Effective
Other Festivities: Free Food, Book Mobile, Horse Show, Skaters, Fire Department
Phone Guests: Gloria Graves – Greater St. Mark Baptist Church
Michael Banks – MXB & Associates
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Reporter Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection For His Weekly Sports Segment!
Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/?fbclid=IwAR2JVcpAXNfI05sgeMEkRGuEACsWWVyJ0JWAW4ypV9tpcGy4CBXidLlOG8U
