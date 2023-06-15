Community Connection

Community Connection Thursday June 15th 2023

Published on June 15, 2023

FREE CommUNITY Walk | Saturday June 17th At 9:00 AM |Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist church 5502 East 38th St. 46218

Register Here: https://www.walkitout.us/community-walk-registration

Improve Immune System/Lose Weight/Reduce Stress/Accountability Groups

Purpose: Lower High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, High Cholesterol, Obesity, Poor Health

Lose Weight – Natural & Effective

Other Festivities: Free Food, Book Mobile, Horse Show, Skaters, Fire Department

Phone Guests: Gloria Graves – Greater St. Mark Baptist Church

Michael Banks – MXB & Associates

 

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Reporter Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection For His Weekly Sports Segment!

Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/?fbclid=IwAR2JVcpAXNfI05sgeMEkRGuEACsWWVyJ0JWAW4ypV9tpcGy4CBXidLlOG8U

