MELVIN CRISPELL, III RELEASES HIS SECOND ALBUM

Nashville, TN (June 16, 2023) – GRAMMY®, Dove and Stellar Award-nominated artist Melvin Crispell, III has released his second full-length album, No Failure. The music video for the album’s title track is also out now and made its broadcast premiere on BET Gospel. Recorded live at Springcreek Church in Garland, Texas, on October 15, 2022, Melvin’s album encourages listeners to never give up on their faith even during life’s darkest moments.

Featuring the album’s first two released singles “Alright,” “God Is,” and the album title track, “No Failure,” the season 9 BET’s “Sunday Best” winner creates a powerful narrative of hope on his latest album, an uplifting 11-track project. As someone who has gone through personal loss, Melvin has come through his experience with perseverance and finding the strength to carry on through his faith. He fuels his latest album’s theme by empowering listeners with the reminder that there is no failure in God no matter how hard the situation.

Following his debut 2020 album I’ve Got a Testimony, Melvin’s new album No Failure showcases a change in his perspective, and his continued evolving style as a singer, songwriter, and producer. Bringing his own riffs and powerhouse vocals to his live album, Melvin is a first-time executive producer and wrote on nearly all of the album’s 11 songs. On his album’s writing and production, he also collaborated with KJ Scriven, Trinity Anderson, Maverick City Music’s Chandler Moore, producer D. Jamel Kimbrough, and music director E. Devon Goodwin.

Melvin says of making No Failure, “I realize now that if I’m dealing with something, I’ve got to trust God. Even if I don’t understand why it’s happening at the time, I know I’ll be stronger at the end because of my testimony. I pray that people already connected with God will be more encouraged and more hopeful, and they will have a new perspective on life. For people who don’t know Jesus at all, I pray they will be moved to inquire about Him and want to learn more.”

Melvin Crispell, III made his debut as a solo recording artist after winning Season 9 of BET’s “Sunday Best” in 2019. His debut album release I’ve Got a Testimony, garnered GRAMMY, Stellar and Dove Award nominations, and featured his #1 hit single “Wonderful Is Your Name,” which was penned by his late father, renowned gospel composer Melvin Crispell Jr. In addition to his new album, Melvin recently released a special acoustic performance of “God Is” on the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs “Positive Vibes Only” feature, check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SE9eYh9RDQo. Next up, Melvin will be performing a show at SOB’s in New York City on June 19th. For more information on the SOB’s Soul Sessions A Juneteenth Celebration show, visit: https://sobs.com/events/17539/. He will be celebrating his album’s release with a concert in his native Charlotte, North Carolina on July 1st. For more information on his “No Failure-The Live Experience” concert, visit: https://melvincrispell.ticketlocity.com/events/47018.

MELVIN CRISPELL, III RELEASES HIS SECOND ALBUM was originally published on praiserichmond.com