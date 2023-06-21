Grammy & Stellar nominee Renee Spearman is back in a big way with her new smash hit single, “Tap Into It (The Source)” featuring 4-time Grammy nominee Kim Burrell!
The highly anticipated follow-up to “I Love Him”, Renee’s Top 5 smash featuring 10-time Grammy nominee & multiple winner Hezekiah Walker, “Tap Into It (The Source)” is a churchy Renee Spearman toe tapper for the ages!
Recently named one of BMI’s Trailblazers of Gospel, Renee Spearman is one of Gospel music’s top singer/songwriters having worked with some of music’s biggest stars including Grammy winners Gladys Knight, Yolanda Adams, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Byron Cage, just to name a few.
With 4 Billboard topping releases in a row, Renee’s career has soared on highly regarded indie powerhouse label JDI Records (Brent Jones, Beverly Crawford, Norman Hutchins, etc.). Produced by Michael Bereal (Earnest Pugh, Beverly Crawford) and Professor James Roberson (Brent Jones, Dr. Bobby Jones), check out the powerful new video for “Tap Into It (The Source)”: JDI Entertainment / Sony Orchard @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRtYP1ZHVDA
Renee Spearman’s new hit single “Tap Into It (The Source)” feat. KIM BURRELL was originally published on praiserichmond.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Community Connection Tuesday May 30th 2023
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
Community Connection Wednesday May 24th 2023