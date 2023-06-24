PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Grammy® Award Nominated Singer-Songwriter

DEITRICK HADDON

& The Voices of Unity

DROP FEEL-GOOD TRACK, “BACK TO LIFE”

The Voices of Unity, are back on the grind with a slick urban groove entitled, “Back to Life” GRAMMY® Award nominated singer-songwriter, Deitrick Haddon, and his group, (ManHaddon Ministries/Tyscot). It’s an affirmative, feel-good message of faith. Where he shakes things up is on the music bed itself. Haddon has created a danceable, futuristic groove that is saturated with the percussive accouterments of `80s funk bands (think of The Gap Band, The Dazz Band, Zapp, and Prince & The Revolution) with the pulsating bass lines of a sweaty club DJ. The rhythm cascades between in-your-face Funk and lilting Trap music loops, before closing out with a pulsating 4-on-the-floor fade. Listen Link: https://li.sten.to/backtolife

“The world is dying because we’ve left the one key that’s necessary to keep it alive,” Haddon says. “The key to life is love. Love is gonna bring us back to life!” This is Haddon’s first Voices of Unity production since 2012’s A Beautiful Soul film soundtrack, which included the Billboard Top 30 single, “No Betta” with Faith Evans. Some of their other past collaborations include “Anybody Here,” “Watch Me Praise Him,” and their signature cut, “He’s Able.”