SPEEDWAY — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway followed through on their promise and delivered a new car to the woman whose car was destroyed when a tire hit it during the Indy 500 in May.
Robin Matthews was gifted a 2023 Chevy Equinox.
“A huge step up from snowball,” Matthews said. “Snowball 2.0 is my dream car.”
Snowball was the name of Matthews car that was hit when Kyle Kirkwood’s wheel flew off his car during the Indy 500 in May.
Read more from WRTV here
Indianapolis Motor Speedway buys Robin Matthews a new Chevy Equinox was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
Community Connection Tuesday May 23rd 2023
-
Community Connection Tuesday May 30th 2023
-
The Light Community Calendar