Marvin Sapp, Mahalia Jackson and More Named Inductees For The Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame

The Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC) recently announced the ceremony and plans for the Black Music Month Class of 2023 Induction.
The Black Music Month Induction will recognize and honor trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community at large.
The induction will be held on October 26th, 2023 and Mahalia Jackson, Magic Johnson, and Marvin Sapp are among the nominees.
“This year’s inductees embody black excellence who individually have bodies of work that will remain impactful for generations to come,” shares BMEWOF co-founder, Catherine Brewton.”
Previous inductees include Cicely Tyson, Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson, Michael Jackson, Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin and Donald Lawrence, BeBe and CeCe Winans.
