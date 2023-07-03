How To Refocus On Your Goals and Dreams | Dr Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Refocus On Your Goals and Dreams”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We are now in the second-half of the year, the first half was very challenging, but we made it through by the grace of God now. What are you gonna do with the rest of the year. You could do nothing, or you can decide to make the rest of the year the best of the year, not just survive, but thrive.

I want to encourage you to look at the rest of the year. Time of incredible new opportunities. Opportunities for you to grow. This is a great time for you to get a bigger, greater, grander vision of yourself and a time to refocus on your goals and dreams. Now if you set goals at the beginning of the year, that’s great.

Review them and make adjustments and get busy trying to achieve them. If you did not set goal then you are missing a great way to grow your success.

.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

