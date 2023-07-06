PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday July 6th 2023

Eagle Valley Meadows Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Speak On What Their Facilities Offer!

Eagle Valley Meadows Offer:Rehabilitation, Memory Care, Long-Term Care, Respite Care, and Hospice Care

About: “Caring people make the difference at Eagle Valley Meadows. You can feel it the minute you walk into our community and meet our staff. They are experts in senior care who are not just doing a job, but following a calling. They are here to help you and your family find answers, solutions and peace of mind. In fact, they become an extension of your family.”

For More Info: (317) 739-4671

Jump in for Healthy Kids Spoke On The 5-2-1-0 Everyday Program For Kids!

About: “Healthy Indy Kids, your connection to getting and staying healthy! By taking four simple steps every day (or at least MOST days), you can chose healthier habits that can pay off your whole life long. You’re probably already doing some of them!”

5: Eat five servings of fruit and vegetables. Fill up your plate with fresh, frozen, or canned vegetables – they’re all good for you

2: Be on your screen two hours or less for recreational use. That means your phone, tablet, and TV. Screen time can interfere with getting enough physical activity and can lead to mindless snacking.

1: Get at least an hour of physical activity. Physical activity can mean a lot of things – walking, playing sports, running, climbing at the playground, biking with your friends, or dancing around the house with your family.

0: Drink zero sugar-sweetened beverages. Stick with water or milk for hydration and stay away from soda pop, sports drinks (they are surprisingly high in sugar!), sugary coffee drinks, and even fruit juice.

More Info: https://www.jumpinforhealthykids.org/healthyindykids/

Phone Guests:

Megan Mckinney Cooper – Communications Director Jump in for Healthy Kids

Marjorie Hennessy – Project and Policy Manager for Health by Design

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder as well! https://indianapolisrecorder.com/