Community Connection Friday July 7th 2023

Published on July 7, 2023

We Talked All Things Summer Celebration With Indiana Black Expo, Inc. President & CEO Alice Watson!

Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, Now Thru July 16th – #52YearsofSC – Our Legacy. Our Influence. Our Future

About: “One of the largest cultural events of its kind in the country. Join us in Indianapolis for entertainment, arts, dance, food, film, business and more.”

Summer Celebration: https://summercelebration.net/Today at 7PM – Summer Nights Film Series – https://www.facebook.com/events/991330732043520/

Saturday – Indiana Black Expo Black Film Festival – https://www.facebook.com/events/1612887572524308/

July 13-16 Indiana Black & Minority Health FairThe Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair will be at the Indiana Convention Center on July 13-16, 2023. – https://www.in.gov/health/minority-health/indiana-black-and-minority-health-fair/?fbclid=IwAR24GA8YAZLVJnROvgvNGAC13Kysxfga1eZPnx-5tlaOjIW2d7k2Fisetxk

FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023 AT 6 PM – Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration OUTDOOR CONCERT –  https://www.facebook.com/events/929982591615011/

SATURDAY, JULY 15, AT 10 PMIBE Summer Celebration All White Affair & Concert (21 and over) https://www.facebook.com/events/723679976174502/And More!

 

Under Ground Sound U.G.S SUMMERFEST 2K23 | Tomorrow, Friday July 8th 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM | The Park at the Phoenix 712 North Illinois Street Indianapolis IN 46204

Ticket info: https://ugssummerfest2k23.splashthat.com/?fbclid=IwAR2qJKiVeztWwkLHzkXajZAhIVL7Ma-pNPoNVzwcYXSy3hVRwQsJVIt5gSQ

