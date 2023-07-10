PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday July 10th 2023

2023 Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair | The Indiana Convention Center Halls J & K | July 13th – 16th

Healthful Living – Come Receieve Over $3,500 In FREE Screenings! Over 60 Venders On Site Providing Information, Education and Screenings!

For More Info: https://www.inbmhf.com/

HALLS J&KJULY 13 | 4 PM – 8 PM JULY 14 | 1 PM – 7 PM JULY 15 | 10 AM – 8 PM JULY 16 | 12 PM – 6 PM

“We have 60 vendors providing information, education and screenings on site during the Black & Minority Health Fair July 13-16, 2023. Health services available for adults and youth!

Spiked Lemonade Stand | This Friday, July 14th From 5 to 9 p.m.at Hotel Tango Distillery | 702 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis – Free admission & Presented by Coburn Place

Event Info:https://coburnplace.org/events/spiked-lemonade-stand/

About:

“Use your happy hour to make someone else happy! Coburn Place and Hotel Tango Distillery in Fletcher Place are hosting a Spiked Lemonade Stand to support survivors of domestic violence who are creating fresh starts. Coburn Place receives 25% of the bar sales for this event featuring specialty cocktails – Gin Mint Lemonade, Strawberry Basil Vodka Lemonade and Cherry Limeade. We’ll also have nonalcoholic Mint Lemonade and Strawberry Basil Lemonade.Pamela Clark is selling her original gemstone and metallica jewelry at the event with 100% of the proceeds going to Coburn Place.You’ll also enjoy:Live music by Kelli Ray YatesFood trucks from Soul City Catering, Black Leaf Vegan, and Que KingTea from Rare Brew Tap TruckProducts from Candle and Cole, Flipside Estate and Consignment Concierge, Floating Gardens, Kaye’z Shea Body Care, Pristrino Delights, and Thornhill RoadHealing services from Ketki’s World, Real Genius Life, and The Yoga Lady50/50 cash raffle”

Donate Online: https://coburnplace.org/donate/

Lemonade Stand | This Thursday, July 13th | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m- Presented by Coburn Place

Event:https://coburnplace.org/events/lemonade-stand/

“Stop by for lemonade and a cookie to help the kids served by Coburn Place start the school year right!We’re raising $25,000 so the kids can shop for brand-new shoes, socks, clothes and uniforms. Proceeds from the Lemonade Stand also set them up for success, helping with art and school supplies, activities, prom dresses, cleats, field trip fees, movie passes for good grades, and much more.Our Virtual Lemonade Stand is accepting donations now. All money raised goes directly to back-to-school needs for the children. Thank you!”

Virtual Lemonade Stand: https://coburnplace.org/lemons

Wives Club Grand Opening & Launch Party | This Sunday July 16th From 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM | 2160 W. 86th St, Ste 102 Indianapolis, IN 46260

Join us for the Grand Opening and Launch Party for Wives Club. Shop with vendors, enjoy food, a live dj and come learn more about what Wives Club has to offer. This event is open to the public and marriage is not a requirement to attend or participate.

Event: https://www.wivesclub.net/event-details/grand-opening-launch-party?fbclid=IwAR0gXhG6i87ksRMZ4B6AFJfYeF7-qkuAOUgRggiJ-A_v5HX7gwqka9fa_DE

About The Event:

“Join us for the grand opening of Wives Club at our beautiful new location! Celebrate the launch of our new community with an afternoon of fun and excitement. Meet other wives and make new friends while enjoying shopping with vendors, dancing, and photos. Indulge in delicious food, drinks, and entertainment and don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of something special! As a thank you for joining us, the first 75 attendees will receive a special gift to take home. Parking is available on-site for your convenience. This event is open to the public. Marital status is not a factor!”

About Wives Club:

“Dealing with the everyday challenges of marriage requires problem-solvers who bring about different perspectives and are willing to change the narrative. Wives Club emerged out of the need for a sense of community amongst wives, and a desire to truly experience the “Happily Ever After” encounter that married couples desire. Founded in 2014, we’re an organization driven by progressive ideas, bold actions, and a strong foundation of support. Contact us to learn more and get involved.”

Phone Guest:

Kierra Turientine – Wives Club, Founder/Relationships Coach