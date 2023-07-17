Community Connection Monday July 17th 2023
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc 56th National Convention Is Coming To Indy
July 18 – 23 At The Indiana Convention Center
Vice President Kamala Harris To Deliver The Keynote Address
Keynote Info: https://www.deltasigmatheta.org/vice-president-kamala-harris-to-deliver-keynote-address-during-the-56th-national-convention/?fbclid=IwAR0phBPll_opnmaqQE6U3yjF26Z_pItTtaXaH-Q_IarSMIozcT2mlzQNuuk
Event Info: https://www.indydeltas.org/56th-national-convention-information-page.html?fbclid=IwAR3d40eW1yRfR1fKIvNA3nwCvngB_cRmVGLASCDh7Xgfvec8F_2pwyMFUwU
Phone Guests:
Elsie Cooke-Holmes – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority National President
Tavonna Askew-Harris – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Alumnae Chapter and 56th National Convention Co-Coordinator
Jamyce Curtis-Banks – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Alumnae Chapter and 56th National Convention Co-Coordinator
We Discussed The Past Weekend’s Indiana Black Expo, Inc.Summer Celebration!
https://www.facebook.com/IndianaBlackExpoInc
4th Annual Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival 2023
Friday August 4th – Sunday August 6th, 2023.- Presented by Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
Ticket Info Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indianapolis-black-documentary-film-festival-2023-tickets-645443006407?fbclid=IwAR2QIEJkU9Str012NB3iz4U8ivnp3fbIx_rv9vAtubNFsrX_DGsAcHCc09A
About: “Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival showcases documentaries about the African American experience that inspire socially conscious cultural discourse. Our dynamic group of collaborators is committed to fostering an appreciation for documentary films by maintaining a platform for filmmakers to share their work as catalysts for meaningful dialogue.
We are pleased to announce that the 4th Annual Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival (IBDFF) will take place on Friday August 4th – Sunday August 6th, 2023.
On Friday August 4th, IBDFF will bestow our 2nd Annual IBDFF Spotlight Award to a deserving filmmaker who has created films that shine a positive light on the African American Experience.
On August 5th and 6th, the festival will screen a variety of documentary films that span the Diaspora. We look forward to having you with us. This event takes place at two different locations, so please refer to http://www.ibdff.com for schedule and location details.”
-
